Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police Woman found with meth in vagina claims it isn’t hers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Police Woman found with meth in vagina claims it isn’t hers

Photo Icon View Photo

WEST MONROE, La. — Police in Louisiana say they found meth when they did a body cavity search on woman who claimed the drug wasn’t hers and she didn’t know how it got there.

The Ouachita (WAH-shi-taw) Parish Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ashley Rolland of Galliano was arrested July 31 on a felony theft charge and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a man she had been staying with for about a week complained she took about $5,000 off his dresser and left.

Authorities say a female correctional officer found, $6,233 along with “a clear plastic bag” of roughly 1 gram of methamphetamine in Rolland’s vagina. Rolland said it wasn’t hers and she didn’t know where it came from.

Bond was set at $8,000. Jail records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 