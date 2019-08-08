Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Florida woman says alligator ate her 100-pound dog.

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A woman in central Florida says an alligator ate her 100-pound (45-kilogram) dog.

Cynthia Robinson told investigators in Auburndale, Florida that she was walking her 6-year-old dog, Tank, by a retention pond on Thursday when the gator attacked.

Robinson told Spectrum Bay News 9 that she wanted to help her dog, but the alligator was huge and Tank didn’t stand a chance.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been sent to the park to search for the gator.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 