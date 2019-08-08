Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wounded West Virginia trooper stable after gunfight

Sponsored by:
By AP News

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper is in stable condition after being shot in a gunfight where he killed a suspect.

The West Virginia State Police on Wednesday released details on Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman’s condition. The department has also identified the suspect as 43-year-old William Biggs.

Officials say Biggs first fired a rifle at a Pocahontas County sheriff after a car crash on Monday. Biggs then shot Tallman in the abdomen as officers searched the woods. Tallman returned fire, killing Biggs.

Tallman was airlifted to a hospital after the shooting.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 