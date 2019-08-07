Clear
76.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Orleans close to restricting Airbnb-style rentals

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — The City Council in tourist-dependent New Orleans is set to grant final approval to major restrictions on short-term vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb.

Measures up for a vote Thursday will ban short-term rentals of whole homes in residential areas.

The regulations will still allow homeowners to rent out part of the residences they occupy to short-term visitors. A person who owns multiple units on one property also could get short-term rental permits — if the person lives on the property.

But short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter will be banned.

The proposals passed unanimously in a preliminary vote in May.

The restrictions result from complaints by residents who say short-term rentals are driving out full-time residents and altering the character of historic neighborhoods.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 