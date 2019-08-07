Sunny
91.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 small children found dead after house fire in Delaware

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILLSBORO, Del. — Authorities say three young children have been found dead after a house fire in southern Delaware.

Delaware State Police say authorities received a 911 call about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon regarding a house fire on Scarp Street in the Long Neck community east of Millsboro.

Authorities say firefighters found three children, all under the age of 5, dead inside the manufactured home.

A fourth child, also under the age of 5, was rescued by an adult in the home taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 