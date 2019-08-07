Sunny
91.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Toddler dies after becoming trapped in washing machine

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a toddler died at a Florida home after becoming trapped in a front-loading washing machine.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 3-year-old boy died Sunday.

Orlando police say the boy was playing with a sibling in the laundry room when he somehow got inside the washing machine. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release further details and the death remains under investigation. No charges were immediately reported.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 