Officer charged with pushing handcuffed inmate into wall

By AP News

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida police officer pushed a handcuffed inmate into a wall, causing the man’s face to bleed.

The Miami Herald reports that Homestead police officer Lester Brown turned himself in Wednesday. He faces felony battery and official misconduct charges.

The December 2018 incident was caught on internal surveillance video at a Homestead police station, where Brown works as a booking officer.

Brown’s defense attorney describes the arrest as a “political” vendetta.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

