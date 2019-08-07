Sunny
94.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Naval Academy appealing reinstatement of fired professor

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy is appealing a judge’s decision to reinstate a fired English professor who has been a longtime critic of the academy.

The academy, which fired Bruce Fleming last year, informed him of the decision in a letter Wednesday.

A judge on the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board ordered the tenured professor’s reinstatement with back pay last month.

A spokeswoman for the academy says Fleming is to report to the academy next week to receive assignments, such as scholarly research. But Cmdr. Alana Garas says it’s been determined his presence in a classroom would be an “undue disruption to the academic environment.”

In an email, Fleming wrote that the academy is trying to draw the process out as long as possible and will “lose the appeal.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 