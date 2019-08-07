Cremated remains in office of embattled Florida guardian

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators say they have found the cremated remains of nine individuals in the office of a former Florida professional guardian accused of filing “do not resuscitate” orders on behalf of clients without their permission.

The press secretary for Florida’s attorney general said Wednesday in a statement that the cremains were found after law enforcement executed a search warrant of Rebecca Fierle’s office in Orlando.

Kylie Mason says investigators are trying to identify the cremains, determine causes of death and figure out how long they were in Fierle’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened a criminal investigation after a 75-year-old man died when a Tampa hospital was barred from attempting to save his life because Fierle had filed a “do not resuscitate” order. Investigators say Fierle’s actions went against the ward’s family’s wishes.