Sunny
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

’Era of active shooter’ Fort Sumter restricts access

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Park Service says people can no longer stop by a historic South Carolina fort for free, unregulated visits.

The Post and Courier reports rangers have now limited access to Fort Sumter in Charleston, blocking people and boaters from using a nearby sandbar beach to pop in for an unregulated visit.

Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely announced the closure in a letter that says “security in the era of the active shooter requires a change from previous times.” He says the beach attracts partiers instead of people hoping for a historical visit.

The park service says it needs to increase security and the management of erosion and artifact looting. The nearly 200-year-old fort was the target of the bombardment that launched the Civil War.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 