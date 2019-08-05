Ohio governor set to talk policy in wake of mass shootings View Photo

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio’s Republican governor says he’ll run through a set of proposals to deal with gun violence and mental health just days after nine people died in the latest mass shooting in the U.S.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll go into more detail on Tuesday about what he wants do.

The governor was thrust into the gun debate this week after being met with chants of “Do something!” while he spoke at a vigil in Dayton for the victims who died early Sunday in the shooting outside a strip of nightclubs.

Police have said 24-year-old Connor Betts was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire with an AR-15 style gun.

Authorities have said there was nothing in the gunman’s background that would have prevented him buying a weapon.