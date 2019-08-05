Sunny
Feds ’El Chapo’ aide asked Chicago gang to go after witness

By AP News

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors say a close friend of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s family offered $25,000 to members of Chicago’s Four Corner Hustlers street gang to “split” open the head of a witness to stop him from testifying.

Prosecutors began calling witnesses at the Monday sentencing of Jesus Raul Beltran Leon in Chicago in a bid to prove that claim. The 35-year-old Leon pleaded guilty this year to trafficking drugs for Guzman, who was the head of the Sinaloa cartel.

Damaso Lopez Serrano, another former Guzman lieutenant who was the purported target of the planned attack, testified Monday. He said he knew Leon in Mexico, that Leon had a penchant for violence and that he once saw him carrying a gold-plated AK-47 at a Christmas party.

Prosecutors want a prison sentence of at least 25 years.

