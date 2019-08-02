Suicide, not police, killed California festival gunman View Photo

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say the 19-year-old gunman who opened fire on a California food festival died from his own bullet, not those of police.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said Friday that Santino William Legan shot himself in the mouth on Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. That contradicted earlier accounts that police killed him.

Legan’s assault with an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle killed three people — including two children — and injured 13 others. Authorities are still trying to determine his motive.

Gilroy’s police chief had said three officers killed Legan within a minute of his attack, saving additional lives. Chief Scot Smithee now says the officers did shoot Legan several times, and he considers them heroes even if the gunman fired the fatal bullet.