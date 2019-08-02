Sunny
Police shoot, kill man in domestic violence incident

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have shot and killed a man at a home after a domestic disturbance call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that they responded to two 911 calls on Thursday night and Friday morning, the second of which was from a woman at a house who said her father was pointing a gun at her.

The news release says that as the 911 operator was speaking to the woman, the operator heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots inside the home. A woman came out of the home with a gunshot wound to the leg. Shortly afterward, authorities say the police officer encountered the suspect, perceived a threat and shot the man. He died at the hospital.

Police haven’t released the identities of those involved.

