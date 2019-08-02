Sunny
Longhorn on loose corralled by cowboy in Colorado Springs

By AP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An enterprising cowboy lassoed a longhorn inside a Colorado Springs building lobby after the cow broke free from a downtown parade and charged its way inside.

Pedestrians scurried out of harm’s way during Friday’s brief escape as the longhorn romped across a street and through an open door at the Plaza of the Rockies.

Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, roped by a cowboy atop a horse.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

KKTV-TV reports that spectators caught the drama on camera.

The parade was held to mark a weekend rodeo in Colorado Springs.

