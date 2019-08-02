Sunny
93.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Joyride on floor cleaner causes damage at Michigan school

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TROY, Mich. — Authorities say three people who broke into a suburban Detroit high school caused more than $1,200 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.

The Troy Police Department posted photos on social media of the male suspects in the July 25 break-in at International Academy East High School.

Detroit TV stations including WDIV-TV broadcast surveillance video of the apparent joyride. The suspects are seen riding in hallways, sometimes two at a time on the machine, crashing into things along the way. WXYZ-TV reports police say they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments as well as furniture.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact investigators.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 