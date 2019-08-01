Clear
FBI Delivery drivers involved in Amazon theft ring

By AP News

SEATTLE — The FBI says it’s awaiting records from Amazon to help determine the extent of a theft ring that sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods using the online giant.

A search warrant affidavit unsealed in Seattle says two contract Amazon delivery drivers were involved. Investigators said storefront businesses posing as pawn shops bought the goods from shoplifters and then resold them online.

The FBI said in the past six years the ringleader had received at least $10 million selling items on Amazon. A police detective last summer started investigating after noticing that a driver had dozens of pawn shop transactions.

No charges have yet been filed though investigators have raided the pawn shops and the home of the man identified as the ringleader.

