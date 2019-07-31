Advocates ’Horrible deja vu’ in continued family separation

NEW YORK — Advocates for migrant parents and children separated at the border say there’s a “horrible sense of deja vu” in the continued disruption of families even after a court injunction over the practice.

The American Civil Liberties Union says more than 900 children were taken from parents in the year after the judge ordered it to be curtailed except under limited circumstances.

Anthony Enriquez is director of the unaccompanied minors program for the Archdiocese of New York’s Catholic Charities Community Services. He says the government doesn’t seem to care about the court order.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Advocates hope the ACLU filing will lead to the judge giving more specific instructions to the government on reuniting the separated families.