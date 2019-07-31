Sunny
78.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US Navy Super Hornet jet crashes in California desert

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHINA LAKE, Calif. — The U.S. Navy says an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet has crashed in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.

Naval Air Forces Pacific spokesman Lt. Travis Callaghan says the single-seat warplane went down around 10 a.m. Wednesday about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

There’s no immediate information about the status of the pilot.

Callaghan says the crash site is approximately on the western edge of Death Valley.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet.

China Lake is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 