Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Judge weighs overhaul of ’archaic’ Georgia election system

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Judge weighs overhaul of ’archaic’ Georgia election system

Photo Icon View Photo

ATLANTA — A federal judge says Georgia allowed its election system to grow “way too old and archaic” and now has a deep hole to dig out of to ensure that the right to vote is protected.

After a hearing ended Friday night, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is in the difficult position of having to decide whether the state must immediately abandon its outdated voting machines in favor of an interim solution for this fall’s special and municipal elections. Georgia plans to implement a new voting system statewide next year.

Election integrity advocates sued Georgia in 2017 alleging that the touchscreen voting machines the state has used since 2002 are vulnerable to hacking.

Lawyers for state election officials say it would be too costly and chaotic to use an interim system this fall.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 