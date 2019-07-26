Sunny
Authorities Child poured boiling water on friend as prank

By AP News

MANCHESTER, Ky. — Kentucky authorities say they’re filing charges against the mother of a child accused of pouring boiling water on an 11-year-old boy as a prank.

WYMT-TV reports Billy Oliver says a friend poured scalding water over him Tuesday while he was sleeping as part of the viral “Hot Water Challenge.” Photos show Oliver at a hospital’s burn unit with second- and third-degree burns.

The friend’s mother, 42-year-old Angela Guth of Manchester, is accused of not seeking medical help for Oliver. She has been arrested.

Clay County Attorney Joe White says Guth is facing criminal abuse and endangerment charges. Clay County Sherriff’s spokesman Clifton Jones confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader the office is filing charges.

Jones says people drink or pour boiling water on themselves or someone else in the viral challenge.

