Authorities Deputy hurt, shooter dead in Louisiana standoff

VIDALIA, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say a sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded in a standoff in a city near the Mississippi River, and the shooter has died.

KNOE-TV reports that Concordia Parish Officer Walter Mackel was shot when he knocked at an apartment door while investigating a holdup earlier Thursday at the complex in Vidalia. The station said a robot was used to find the suspect, but the sheriff’s office did not say immediately how the suspect had died.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Mackel was taken to University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

About 90 minutes earlier, the sheriff’s office reported that its deputies and officers from four other Louisiana and Mississippi jurisdictions were “working a standoff” at a Vidalia apartment.