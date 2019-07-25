Sunny
91.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed a 3-year-old girl in what police say was a road rage shooting.

Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Bratcher entered his plea Thursday to charges including first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety.

WITI-TV reports probable cause was found, and Bratcher was bound over for trial. He’s due back in court Aug. 19.

Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle July 13 after a near-collision on Milwaukee’s north side. The vehicle had four young children inside and one of them, Brooklyn Harris, was killed by the gunfire.

Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Bratcher fled the scene, was pursued by officers, crashed his car and was eventually found hiding under a porch.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 