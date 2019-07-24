Virginia mayor resigns from Jamestown commission over Trump

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia mayor is resigning in protest from a historic Jamestown committee because of the group’s reported plans to host President Donald Trump at the 400th anniversary celebration of the first representative legislative assembly in America.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a resignation letter Monday saying Trump “denigrates our democracy” and has no place at the event.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that Trump will attend the July 30 event, but the White House hasn’t confirmed it to The Associated Press.

Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott the event.

The event will commemorate the 1619 founding of the House of Burgesses. It is part of a weeklong observance of the state’s colonial past, which also will mark the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans’ arrival in Virginia.