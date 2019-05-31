The Latest Duke University pays $54M to end hiring lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on Duke University settling a lawsuit alleging it conspired with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to not hire medical professors away from each other (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Duke University is agreeing to pay more than $54 million to settle claims that it and nearby University of North Carolina conspired to hold down salaries of medical professors by agreeing not to hire staff away from each other.

Lawyers for the former Duke radiology professor who filed the class-action lawsuit called it one of the largest for employees claiming violations of federal anti-trust laws. An average $10,000 was projected for more than 5,400 current and former workers.

Duke University spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said Friday the money would not come from tuition, gifts or research grants. The school denies the lawsuit’s allegations.

UNC’s flagship campus in Chapel Hill settled last year and agreed to provide documents lawyers could use in their case against Duke, a private school about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.

