Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed, and they say that poses a safety risk.

Leaders of a union representing the firefighters say the problem is increasing as the 25,000-acre Florida theme park resort grows even bigger with the openings of a new Star Wars land, a new air-gondola system and even more hotel rooms.

At any given moment, 32 Reedy Creek firefighters are working a shift on Disney World property.

Timothy Stromsnes, who leads the local union for the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters, says there should be at least 16 more firefighters on a shift.

The administrator of Disney’s government, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, accuses the union of trying to negotiate its collective bargaining agreement in the media.

John Classe says staffing levels are appropriate.