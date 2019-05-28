Quantcast
Storms predicted in areas beset by Arkansas River flooding

Posted on 05/28/2019 by AP News

Grant Scepanski walks through his Indian Springs Estates neighborhood in Broken Arrow, Okla., as flood water from the Arkansas River rises Friday, May 24, 2019. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
State highway officials have closed two bridges over…Enlarge

FORT SMITH, Ark. — State highway officials have closed two bridges over the Arkansas River in Fort Smith as the waterway surges toward a record crest this week.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the Interstate 540 and the U.S. 71B bridges were shut down Monday night because of flooding concerns, though the department says both structures remain sound.

Widespread flooding is occurring in the Tulsa area, where severe thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday. In western Arkansas, the river is expected to crest Wednesday in Van Buren at 42.5 feet (13 meters) — or more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) above its historic crest, which had occurred in 1945.

Forecasters say up to 4 inches of rain is possible this week in the waterlogged areas.

