Mourners gather for Chicago woman whose baby cut from womb

Posted on 05/25/2019 by AP News

A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at 16th and South Newberry Ave in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. (Rick Majewski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
STICKNEY, Ill. — Hundreds of mourners, some carrying flowers and balloons, have gathered for the funeral of a Chicago woman who authorities say was strangled and her baby cut from her womb.

Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was remembered as a tireless, loving mother at the funeral Saturday in suburban Chicago.

Julie Contreras with the League of Young Latin American Citizens says Ochoa-Lopez went down fighting and that her baby boy, who is hospitalized in grave condition, is a miracle.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her adult daughter have been charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Activists are calling for a state law requiring hospitals to verify the identities of babies after reported home births.

