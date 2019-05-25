Quantcast
help information
Mostly cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather

PHOTO GALLERY A selection of pictures from the past week

Posted on 05/25/2019 by AP News

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks walks out to make a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London, England, Friday, May 24, 2019. May says she’ll quit as UK Conservative leader on June 7, sparking contest for Britain’s next prime minister. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
PHOTO GALLERY: People walking through the dappled light…Enlarge

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people walking through the dappled light of the Medina of Fez in Morocco; a woman walking through her roofless house after a tornado in Missouri; and the kaleidoscopic entrance to a mall in Tokyo.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 18-24, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.