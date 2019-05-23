Survivor recalls Florida serial killer as he’s set to die

Ahead of his execution, a survivor recalls her time… Enlarge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A serial killer whose murderous spree claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984 is set to die.

Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday. Long was condemned for one of the killings, that of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also had been serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area over an eight-month period in 1984.

But he was undone by a 17-year-old snatched off her bicycle while riding home from her work. Long released her a day later and she gave police details that led to his arrest.

Now that victim, Lisa Noland, is preparing to watch the execution. In an interview, she said she would tell long “Thank you” for picking her as a victim, because she helped solve the crime.