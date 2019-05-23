Quantcast
Survivor recalls Florida serial killer as he’s set to die

Posted on 05/23/2019 by AP News

In this updated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Bobby Joe Long in custody. Long, is scheduled to be executed Thursday, May 23, 2019, for killing 10 women during eight months in 1984 that terrorized the Tampa Bay area. He was sentenced to 401 years in prison, 28 life sentences and one death sentence. His execution is for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP)
Ahead of his execution, a survivor recalls her time…Enlarge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A serial killer whose murderous spree claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984 is set to die.

Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday. Long was condemned for one of the killings, that of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also had been serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area over an eight-month period in 1984.

But he was undone by a 17-year-old snatched off her bicycle while riding home from her work. Long released her a day later and she gave police details that led to his arrest.

Now that victim, Lisa Noland, is preparing to watch the execution. In an interview, she said she would tell long “Thank you” for picking her as a victim, because she helped solve the crime.

