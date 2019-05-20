Quantcast
Ex-Oregon football star recounts disarming student with gun

Posted on 05/20/2019 by AP News

Students gather outside Parkrose High School during a lockdown after a man armed with a gun was wrestled to the ground by a staff member, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Portland, Ore. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Friday that no shots were fired at Parkrose High School, no one was injured and the man is in custody. Police say there are no other suspects. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former University of Oregon football star says he had seconds to react when a student armed with a shotgun entered a classroom at a Portland high school.

Keanon Lowe, who now works as a coach at Parkrose High School, tells Good Morning America that he wrestled the student for the gun Friday as other students ran screaming from the room.

The suspect, 18-year-old Angel Granados Diaz, was expected to be in court Monday on several firearms charges.

Court papers don’t list an attorney for him.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.

Lowe, who is also a school security guard, says he was in the classroom to take a student to the office when Diaz walked in.

