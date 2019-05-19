Quantcast
Grief lingers in Virginia town that paid high price on D-Day

Posted on 05/19/2019 by AP News

In this May 6, 2019, photo, Marguerite Cottrell, sister of John Reynolds, speaks during an interview at a recently opened tribute center for the Bedford Boys in Bedford, Va. Reynolds, had been killed in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on the coast of France. The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy has a solemn significance for the small town of Bedford, who lost 20 local men. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
BEDFORD, Va. — The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy has a powerful significance for a small Virginia town.

Bedford lost 20 local men in the fighting on June 6, 1944. Its D-Day losses have long been considered among the steepest, proportionally, of any community in the U.S.

Bedford is now home to the National D-Day Memorial. Author Alex Kershaw detailed the town’s sacrifice in his 2003 best-seller “The Bedford Boys.” And a Bedford Boys tribute center opened recently in what used to be popular drugstore.

