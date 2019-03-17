Quantcast
help information
Mostly cloudy
55.4 ° F
Full Weather

R. Kelly case spotlights abuse of girls in the era of #MeToo

Posted on 03/17/2019 by AP News

A survivor of sexual assault meditates in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Thursday, March 14, 2019. “Most people will say, ‘What were you wearing or what were you doing? Why were you out so late?’" the young woman said. She found refuge in two trusted teachers, who sent her to “Sisters in Strength,” run by the nonprofit Girls for Gender Equity. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The arrest of R&B singer R. Kelly on charges of…Enlarge

NEW YORK — The arrest of singer R. Kelly on charges of sexually abusing girls as young as 13 has focused the lens of the #MeToo movement on young victims.

Studies show that 7 in 10 girls are sexually harassed by age 18, and 1 in 4 are sexually abused. Experts believe the rates are higher for girls of color.

The national nonprofit Girls Inc. has launched a #GirlsToo campaign to ensure that young survivors are included in the conversation around #MeToo. Public policy director Lara Kaufmann says it’s challenging for younger victims to come forward because they fear they’ll get in trouble or be ostracized.

In Brooklyn, Girls for Gender Equity runs a program called “Sisters in Strength” to help girls heal. The curriculum teaches how to build healthy relationships.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.