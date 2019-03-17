Quantcast
4 killed in Nebraska house fire; 2 others escape unharmed

Posted on 03/17/2019 by AP News

CORDOVA, Neb. — Four people are dead after fire at a home in southeastern Nebraska.

The fire broke out after 7 a.m. Saturday in Cordova. The home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency says two people were able to get out without injuries, but four others died. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. Autopsies are planned for all four victims.

Cordova is a village of fewer than 150 people that’s about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the state capital of Lincoln.

