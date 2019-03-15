South Carolina man gets 10 years in wife’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man whose wife disappeared has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for misleading investigators.

The Post and Courier reported Thursday that 47-year-old Bob McCaffrey was convicted of obstruction of justice last week. McCaffrey told investigators in 2012 that he returned home from visiting his mistress one night and found a note saying his wife Gayle had left him for another man. Authorities later determined that McCaffrey wrote the note himself.

Authorities said Gayle McCaffrey knew about his affair, and it effectively ended when she confronted the woman, who testified that he kept trying to pursue her.

People close to Gayle McCaffrey testified that she was trying to repair her marriage before she vanished. Her body hasn’t been found.

