School honors bridge collapse victims on 1st anniversary

MIAMI — Florida International University plans a moment of silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed six people.

In a tweet , school officials said they plan to live-stream the ceremony honoring the victims at 1:47 p.m. Friday for those who can’t attend in person. The collapse crushed cars below the bridge on Southwest 8th Street.

The construction company that built the bridge has filed for bankruptcy. Magnum Construction Management LLC — also known as MCM — is being sued for wrongful death.