Late-winter storm moves to upper Midwest; flooding remains

OMAHA, Neb. — A late-winter storm system continues its trek across the Midwest. It will send rain and snow into Minnesota and Illinois on Friday.

The storm left quickly rising floods in its wake in parts of eastern Nebraska and Iowa that saw residents evacuated from their homes, roads washed out in communities, and farmers worried all the water would drown livestock.

The National Weather Service says the system is expected to move into southern Minnesota and parts of Illinois, including Chicago, on Friday, with rain later turning to snow. But meteorologist Paul Fajman in Omaha says the effects aren’t expected to be as bad as what was seen farther west and south.

A blizzard crippled parts of Wyoming, Colorado and western Nebraska on Wednesday.