Florida governor wants suspended sheriff’s lawsuit dismissed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the sheriff who he suspended and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting.

DeSantis filed the new motion Thursday. Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed the suit earlier this month, saying the governor improperly ousted him for political reasons.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January and appointed an acting sheriff. The Florida Legislature is reviewing the governor’s suspension of Israel.

DeSantis says Israel was suspended for neglect of duty and incompetence.

Israel says DeSantis is interfering with the public’s right to determine their elected official.

Before the shooting, Israel had changed his department’s policy to say deputies “may” confront shooters, instead of “shall.” Critics say that gave eight deputies an excuse for not confronting the gunman during the February 2018 shooting.