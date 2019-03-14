Florida officer shoots man armed with knife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man with a knife at a Florida gas station.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler said at a news conference that a veteran officer shot 38-year-old Jerry Marrero on Thursday.

Officials say a gas station employee called 911 reporting an aggressive man with a knife. Butler says Officer R.C. Santoro arrived, found the armed man behind a counter and repeatedly told him to get on the ground.

Butler says Santoro fired six times when the man moved toward the officer. Marrero died at a hospital.

Records show Marrero has a history of assault and kidnapping charges, as well as being placed on an involuntary psychological hold.

Officials didn’t report the races of the officer or suspect. Santoro was placed on administrative leave.