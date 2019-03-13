The Latest Arkansas, Utah pass 18-week abortion bans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy (all times local):

Lawmakers in Arkansas and Utah have sent their governors legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, moving the states closer to enacting bans that could be among the strictest in the country.

In Arkansas, the House on Wednesday gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports.

Utah also passed an 18-week ban on Wednesday, sending it to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert. He hasn’t said whether he’ll sign it, though he has said he’s generally against abortion.

The 18-week bans would be the strictest in the country if enacted, though proposals to ban abortion earlier in a woman’s pregnancy are advancing in several other state legislatures.

Arkansas already bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

