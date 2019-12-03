Women greatly outnumbered by men in political power

UNITED NATIONS — New statistics say that when it comes to political power, women are totally outnumbered by men, accounting for less than 7 percent of the world’s leaders and only 24 percent of the lawmakers.

U.N. General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa told delegates to the Commission on the Status of Women on Tuesday that there has been a “serious regression” in the political power of women around the world in recent years.

And the executive director of UN Women said women must be “changemakers” because national and global institutions are “made for men and by men.” Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka cited political violence and abuse on social media, and said that “we also have pushback right now, which contributes to the slowing down of women wanting to contest for office.”