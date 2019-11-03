Rights group terror watchlist shared with animal shelters

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Muslim civil-rights group says the FBI is letting animal shelters, private investigators and even a Midwestern megachurch have access to its watchlist of suspected terrorists.

In court documents, lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations expressed concern the watchlist is disseminated much more broadly than the government is willing to acknowledge.

Government lawyers call CAIR’s assertions misleading.

The government recently admitted that hundreds of private entities can access the watchlist, after years of denying it. But government officials maintain that private entities accessing the list are connected to law enforcement, like university police.

A judge recently ordered the government to let CAIR’s lawyers review the list of private entities receiving the list.

CAIR says the watchlist is riddled with errors and creates hassles for those mistakenly listed.