Richmond exhibit seeks to reimagine Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. — A new exhibit in Richmond showcases designs and ideas on what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

Local artists hope the exhibit will spark conversations about how to accurately document the city’s history while not glorifying Confederate leaders.

The exhibit opened on Feb. 14 at The Valentine museum as part of an international design competition that asked architects, designers, and artists to reimagine Monument Avenue. The street includes five towering statues of Confederate figures from Virginia, including Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

Organizers acknowledge that none of the proposals will likely be used as an exact blueprint for what the city decides to do with the statues. But they hope some of the ideas will spark conversations that will lead to a resolution.