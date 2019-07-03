Maryland police arrest most-wanted suspect in 2014 slaying

PALMER PARK, Md. — Police in Maryland have apprehended a man on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list who’s accused in the 2014 strangulation of a New Jersey woman.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters that three of his officers approached Lamont Stephenson, who was in a truck, in response to a suspicious person call early Thursday. Stawinski said Stephenson told the officers he was homeless but also said he was a wanted man.

Stawinski said Stephenson was taken into custody on an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant and added that Washington, D.C., police have a warrant charging Stephenson in a slaying there Wednesday.

The FBI said Stephenson, wanted in the strangulation of 43-year-old Olga DeJesus of Newark, New Jersey, had been on its Top 10 list since October last year.