Police confront 2 men, 1 white, 1 black Only 1 is shot

Two Milwaukee men had encounters with police that ended… Enlarge

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police encounters involving men believed to be armed over the course of 15 months ended dramatically different and with the question of how race factors into officers’ actions.

Only one of the suspects was armed. One was white; one was black. Only one was shot.

That it was Jerry Smith, the unarmed black suspect, who was shot might come as little surprise when police shootings of African-Americans seem commonplace nationally.

Milwaukee has been a prime example of black residents’ strained relationship with police. Riots erupted over a 2016 police shooting of a black man. Two years earlier, the police killing of a mentally ill black man sparked public outrage.

Smith is suing the Police Department.