Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather

Police confront 2 men, 1 white, 1 black Only 1 is shot

Posted on 01/06/2019 by AP News

This combination of 2018 photos shows Jerry Smith, left, and Brandon Baker. The two Milwaukee men had encounters with police that ended drastically different in the same neighborhood: Baker was armed, Smith wasn’t. Smith was shot, Baker was not. (Ivan Moreno, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Two Milwaukee men had encounters with police that ended…Enlarge

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police encounters involving men believed to be armed over the course of 15 months ended dramatically different and with the question of how race factors into officers’ actions.

Only one of the suspects was armed. One was white; one was black. Only one was shot.

That it was Jerry Smith, the unarmed black suspect, who was shot might come as little surprise when police shootings of African-Americans seem commonplace nationally.

Milwaukee has been a prime example of black residents’ strained relationship with police. Riots erupted over a 2016 police shooting of a black man. Two years earlier, the police killing of a mentally ill black man sparked public outrage.

Smith is suing the Police Department.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.