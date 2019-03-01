Colombian ex-official gets US prison in bribery scheme

MIAMI — A former Colombian anti-corruption official has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charges in a bribery scheme.

Court records show a Miami federal judge ordered the sentence Wednesday for Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, former director of the anti-corruption office for Colombia’s chief prosecutor. Colombian attorney Leonardo Luis Pinilla Gomez also pleaded guilty and got two years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says in court documents that the pair sought to obtain thousands of dollars in bribes from a former governor of Colombia’s Cordoba region, Alejandro Lyons. Authorities say that in exchange, they offered to hinder a separate corruption investigation of Lyons.

Lyons faces 20 charges of corruption as a result of that investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.