Police Tennessee officers shot, killed man armed with knife

Posted on 01/02/2019 by AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife.

News outlets report Memphis police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance Tuesday night were confronted by the armed man and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear how many times he was shot.

Three officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation, as per department policy. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved. No officers were injured, and the state Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

