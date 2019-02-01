Administration denies status to young immigrants due to age

Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the United States after fleeing abusive homes are seeing their applications for green cards rejected because the Trump administration says they’re too old.

A program in place since 1990 has let young immigrants who flee abusive parents seek a court-appointed guardian and a green card to stay in the United States.

It requires them to file paperwork before age 21.

But the U.S. government has said some applicants are too old to qualify once they turn 18, arguing a state court can’t provide the necessary approvals to immigrants that age.

Immigrant advocates have sued in New York and California, and say hundreds of young people could be affected.

Hajela reported from New York.