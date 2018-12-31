Quantcast
help information
Sunny
51.8 ° F
Full Weather

AP PHOTOS The world says goodbye to an unsettling 2018

Posted on 12/31/2018 by AP News

Worshippers pray as they take turns lying in coffins during a ceremony at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Worshippers believe that the ceremony – symbolizing death and rebirth – helps them rid themselves of bad luck and are born again for a fresh start in the new year. (AP Photo/Sakchai lalit)
AP PHOTOS: The faces of the new year, captured across…Enlarge

Sheets of fiery color sizzle in the sky over the Sydney Opera House. Showers of confetti offer a softer alternative to revelry in the Philippines, noted for its raucous, even violent, celebrations. Thais lie in coffins in a ritual symbolizing death and rebirth. A new mother, still wearing her hospital cap, cradles her infant.

These are the faces of the new year , captured across the globe as we bid farewell to what many considered an unsettling 2018, a year filled with challenges to many of the world’s most basic institutions, including politics, trade, alliances and religion.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.