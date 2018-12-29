Police Florida commissioner shoots intruder in self-defense

PALMETTO, Fla. — Police say a Florida city commissioner shot a man who broke into his home after crashing into a neighbor’s house.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the man climbed a fence into the backyard of Commissioner Brian Williams and broke into his garage after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing his car late Thursday.

Williams’ daughter lives next door and alerted her father to the intruder. In a Miami Herald report , Tyler said Williams confronted the suspect as he tried to enter the house.

Tyler said Williams shot the man twice in self-defense as he tried to push past the commissioner.

Police said the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition and faces charges of resisting arrest, burglary and battery.

Williams said he was relieved no one in his family was hurt.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com